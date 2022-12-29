SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Mohun Bagan, Sehwag, Laxman and football greats pay tributes to Pele

NewsWire
0
0

The sports world on Thursday reacted with sadness to the passing away of Pele, Brazil’s legendary player and three-time World Cup winner, paying rich tributes to the man known as The King.

Pele passed away at a hospital in Sao Paulo aged 82 after a month-long battle with respiratory and cardiac complications arising from cancer treatment.

“Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo del fútbol. Rip legend #Pelé (Rough translation: Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. Rip legend),” tweeted former Argentine great Gabriel Batistuta.

“Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable,” wrote England football Harry Maguire on his Twitter handle.

“RIP to one of the greatest players of all time!” said former England footballer Robbie Fowler.

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag termed him as a magician on the field and the greatest sportsperson to grace the planet.

“A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers all around the world. #Pele,” Sehwag wrote.

Another Indian cricketer, V.V.S. Laxman, too paid his tributes to the departed soul.

“End of an Era. Some sportspersons leave a mark which inspires generations. The great Pele’s legacy and achievements will be cherished by many generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #Pele,” said Laxman on Twitter.

Indian football club Mohun Bagan, whose team played Pele’s New York Cosmos in an exhibition match on September 24, 1977 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, too paid its tributes to the legend.

“The King is Still Alive in Our Hearts! Adios King of Football! #Pele,” Bagan said on its official social media account.

20221230-013601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Europa League: West Ham clash far from a relaxing riverside walk...

    Bale’s late penalty is a game-changer, says coach Page

    FIFA World Cup: Croatia stun Brazil in penalty shootout to reach...

    Asia Cup 2022: Gurbaz’s 84 goes in vain as Sri Lanka...