The sports world on Thursday reacted with sadness to the passing away of Pele, Brazil’s legendary player and three-time World Cup winner, paying rich tributes to the man known as The King.

Pele passed away at a hospital in Sao Paulo aged 82 after a month-long battle with respiratory and cardiac complications arising from cancer treatment.

“Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo del fútbol. Rip legend #Pelé (Rough translation: Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. Rip legend),” tweeted former Argentine great Gabriel Batistuta.

“Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable,” wrote England football Harry Maguire on his Twitter handle.

“RIP to one of the greatest players of all time!” said former England footballer Robbie Fowler.

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag termed him as a magician on the field and the greatest sportsperson to grace the planet.

“A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers all around the world. #Pele,” Sehwag wrote.

Another Indian cricketer, V.V.S. Laxman, too paid his tributes to the departed soul.

“End of an Era. Some sportspersons leave a mark which inspires generations. The great Pele’s legacy and achievements will be cherished by many generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #Pele,” said Laxman on Twitter.

Indian football club Mohun Bagan, whose team played Pele’s New York Cosmos in an exhibition match on September 24, 1977 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, too paid its tributes to the legend.

“The King is Still Alive in Our Hearts! Adios King of Football! #Pele,” Bagan said on its official social media account.

