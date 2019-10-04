Moi to bring simple timelessness to everyday jewellery

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) Jewellery reflects personal style and identity like no other accessory, and a new fine jewellery website by its parent brand Aurus aims to cater to buyers who like to wear minimalist, classic pieces.

Co-founded by Fashion Institute of Technology graduate and fashion designer Puja Shah, the jewellery brand ‘Moi’ is instituted in simplicity and timeless. IANSlife caught up with her for a chat.

1. What kind of jewelry do young, urban Indian women prefer these days?

Today’s urban woman does not want to wait a lifetime to buy a few expensive pieces to be worn on select occasions like weddings. They would rather have jewelry that can be worn every day – the kind of jewelry that can go from eight hours at work to dinner and drinks with friends. Something that is appropriate for everyday use yet makes a statement on behalf of the wearer.

2. Diamonds are a woman’s best friend. Does that still hold true?

A thing of beauty is a joy forever, so any jewelry that is beautifully crafted, that resonates with your lifestyle, your aesthetics and makes you feel happy when you wear it, is your best friend be it diamonds, gold, precious or semi-precious stones.

I have seen in the past few years is that there is an increasing shift in the way that fine jewelry is perceived. Fast fading are the days when a big rock was the only thing that caught attention. Today, women are increasingly gravitating towards jewellery that they can identify with, jewelry that tells a story and jewellery that makes them feel comfortable. It is more to do with the occasion, the mood, the wardrobe and many other factors rather than just the intrinsic value of the piece.

3. Tell us about Moi.

Moi, essentially meaning ‘me’ is a pret line of handcrafted fine jewelry led by design. Minimalist and classic, moi jewelry stands on the idea of fine jewelry being a part of everyone’s everyday lives. All jewelry here is handcrafted with gold, diamonds and natural coloured gemstones.

4. Who is your target buyer?

We intend to target urban women who wish to indulge in wearing fine jewelry whilst not having to worry about breaking the bank to do so. This is in line with our design philosophy of making fine jewelry being part of our everyday.

Moi launched on Dussehra and is available at www.vibewithmoi.com

–IANS

sj/pgh/lh