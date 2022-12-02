WORLD

Moldova extends state of emergency for 5th time

NewsWire
0
1

For a fifth time, Moldova’s Parliament has decided to extend a state of emergency by another 60 days starting from December 6.

According to local media reports, the government made the proposal to ensure the security of energy supplies for winter, manage the migration flow and offset other security risks, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Moldova is in an unprecedented situation, in which the institutions further need quick instruments to intervene… Day after day, we must find solutions to have electricity and gas,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Parliament.

During a state of emergency, the Commission for Emergency Situations will issue compulsory instructions for the central and local public administrations, public institutions, and citizens.

Parliament had declared a nationwide state of emergency for the first time on February 24, the day Russia launched its full scale invasion of Kiev, taking into account the imminent danger to the national security triggered by the Ukraine war.

Since then, it has extended the state of emergency four times.

20221202-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German companies plan to increase prices further: ifo Institute

    Ex-Sri Lanka President Sirisena summoned over Easter Sunday attacks

    Covid-19 in pregnancy linked to preterm births, stillbirths

    Pardoned ex-S.Korean President discharged from hospital