For a fifth time, Moldova’s Parliament has decided to extend a state of emergency by another 60 days starting from December 6.

According to local media reports, the government made the proposal to ensure the security of energy supplies for winter, manage the migration flow and offset other security risks, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Moldova is in an unprecedented situation, in which the institutions further need quick instruments to intervene… Day after day, we must find solutions to have electricity and gas,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Parliament.

During a state of emergency, the Commission for Emergency Situations will issue compulsory instructions for the central and local public administrations, public institutions, and citizens.

Parliament had declared a nationwide state of emergency for the first time on February 24, the day Russia launched its full scale invasion of Kiev, taking into account the imminent danger to the national security triggered by the Ukraine war.

Since then, it has extended the state of emergency four times.

