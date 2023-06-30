Actress Disha Parmar and Singer Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy last month. This news was a big surprise for their fans who are very excited to welcome their baby. The actress attended the launch of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management organised by UNESCO and Whisper on Friday in the city where she spoke about working during her pregnancy.

Sharing her experience of working during her pregnancy, she said: “It is a beautiful phase of my life. I go to work every day, finish it and am back home. My production house, my team, and producer Ektaa Kapoor are taking good care of me. They make sure that I work for less hours. I am enjoying every bit of it and am very happy to be working during pregnancy.”

Pregnancy photoshoots are in trend these days. When asked what special will she plan for her photoshoot, she said: “I am not going for a special photoshoot. I click random photos and whichever I like, I post them on my social media. I love those photos and my fans are also loving them.”

Sharing Rahul’s reaction on knowing about her pregnancy, she said, “His reaction was amazing. He was not in town and I gave him the news over a video call. The smile on his face and the brightness of his eyes were priceless.”

Disha is currently seen in the third instalment of the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ series produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

