Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan urges fans to wear masks

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE017

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday evening reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a photo she shared on her verified Instagram account, Kareena can be seen sitting in a Mumbai-bound flight and looking outside the window. She wears a white mask.

“Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside),” Kareena captioned her photo.

On Wednesday morning, Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan had shared a photo where she pouts with her eyes closed.

“Just pouting away… excited to go home,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: “Hurry back. I have missed you.”

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

