Mona Singh, Vinay Pathak’s ‘Lutf’ to focus on mental health

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actors Mona Singh, Vinay Pathak and Luke Kenny have got together to put focus on the importance of mental health, with short film “Lutf”.

Directed and written by Pratish R. Nair, “Lutf” also features Usha Nadkarni and Sucharita Tyagi in prominent roles.

“‘Lutf’ conveys a very simple truth about life that intrigued me enough to come on board for this film. There is a lot more scope of experimenting with content nowadays and I am happy to be a part of it. As a person, I do believe in living life to the fullest despite what comes my way, so I could connect to the character of Meghna Joshi better,” said Mona.

The 30-minute film revolves around Meghna — a woman who lives with a fear that shadows her life. It is about how she is trying to balance it out with her husband, and how her life changes with the entry of her therapist Dr. Vipul Agarwal (essayed by Vinay). The film will premiere on World Mental Health Day (October 10) on SonyLIV.

Talking about the movie, Vinay said: “It’s always refreshing for an actor to try out new roles and ‘Lutf’ gave me one such opportunity. Within the limitations of time, the film gives out a very subtle message on life and its situations. I hope the audience has as much fun in watching it as we had while filming it.”

Luke is glad that “the message will reach out to a larger audience through the platform on World Mental Health Day”.

Amogh Dusad, Head Content, Partnership and New Initiatives at SonyLIV, said: “The short film address the nuances of mental health and we are happy to showcase a story which captures life’s hardships with ease.”

