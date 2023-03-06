Former ‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Monalisa, who is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, spoke about having an 80s-style makeover inspired by the looks of Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Divya Bharti and Raveena Tandon, for her role in the upcoming show ‘Bekaboo’.

She shared: “This is a perfect opportunity for me to explore the different layers of my character. With two different looks from two different eras, one of a yesteryear’s leading lady and the other of a glamorous mystical being, I hope to bring something new to the table.”

Monalisa worked in a number of Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was also seen in TV shows such as ‘Nazar’ , ‘Namak Issk Ka’, ‘Nach Baliye 8’, ‘Smart Jodi’, and many more.

About her role in the fantasy drama, Monalisa added: “Playing the role of an antagonist, who will stop at nothing to rule over the multiverse, has been an exciting challenge for me. The vibe of my get-up resonates perfectly with my character’s ambition. I am eagerly waiting to see how the audience perceives me and the show, and I hope to entertain them to the best of my abilities.”

The show revolves around two separate worlds of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas). Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa have been roped in to play the lead roles. It also features Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in prominent roles.

‘Bekaboo’ will be airing soon on Colors.

20230306-115005