‘Bigg Boss 10’ fame Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, recently shared that she will be essaying the role of a sex worker in the anthology ‘Ratri Ke Yatri 2’. The actress also opened up on the challenges that the character entailed.

Talking about the same, she said: “Every role has its own shape, form, and essence. And it becomes even more challenging when you have to step out of your comfort zone to play a certain character. At the same time, it pushes us as an artist to take that extra step where you give your best shot and deliver a performance that justifies the role.”

Monalisa is known for doing Bhojpuri films and was also seen in ‘Nazar’ and ‘Namak Issk Ka’, ‘Nach Baliye 8’, ‘Smart Jodi’, and many more. Now, the actress is part of one of the five stories ‘Dulhe Raja’ in the series.

The anthology series includes five different stories with a common background of the red-light area and its dark reality. Opening up on how she prepared for the role, she said: “I watched many shows and movies where actresses have donned the role of sex workers. I even had a dialect coach train me on my dialogue delivery with a firm yet elegant attitude. Since my character is a strong-headed woman, I could add my own elements to it.”

The first part of the anthology series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ was released in 2020 and it featured Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit and Akashdeep Arora.

Shedding light on her story in the series, she added: “My episode ‘Dulhe Raja’ is about a mysterious visitor in the red-light area and my character, with her wit and headstrong personality, teaches him a lesson for life.”

‘Ratri Ke Yatri 2’ stars Rashami Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shakti Arora, Monalisa, Shefali Jariwala, Adaa Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Abigail Pande, Priyal Gor, Mohit Abrol, Meera Deosthale and Aakash Dabadhe. It will be streaming soon on Hungama Play.

