Nearly 10 per cent of the total candidates in the MCD elections have declared criminal cases against themselves as against 7 per cent in the last MCD polls in 2017.

A report by Association of Democratic Reforms on Saturday disclosed that out of 1,336 candidates analyzed, 139 (10 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2017 MCD Elections, out of 2315 candidates analysed, 173 (7 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

In these MCD polls, 76 (6 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves while in 2017 MCD elections, 116 (5 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 45 (18 per cent) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 27 (11 per cent) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP and 25 (10 per cent) out of 245 candidates analysed from Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Similarly, among the major parties, 19 (8 per cent) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 14 (6 per cent) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP and 12 (5 per cent) out of 245 candidates analysed from Congress have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

While one candidate has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself, six candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves, showed the ADR report.

The role of money power in MCD elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Out of the 1336 candidates, 556 (42 per cent) are crorepatis this time. In 2017 MCD elections, out of 2315 candidates, 697 (30 per cent) were crorepatis.

Among the major parties 162 (65 per cent) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP, 148 (60 per cent) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP and 107(44 per cent) out of 245 candidates analysed from Congree have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate contesting in the MCD Elections 2022 is Rs 2.27 crore. In 2017 MCD elections, average assets per candidate for 2315 candidates was Rs 1.61 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 249 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.04 crore, 248 AAP candidates analysed is Rs 3.74 crore and 245 Congres candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.98 crore.

The analysis showed that 151 or 11.5 per cent candidates declared assets of over Rs 5 crore and 217 or 16.2 per cent candidates have declared assets between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

