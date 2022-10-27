ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Money is no who I am’: Kanye admits anti-Semitic stance has cost him $2 bn

NewsWire
0
0

American rapper Kanye West has responded to being dropped by a number of top partnerships, including Adidas, talent agency CAA, film and television programming company MRC and luxury fashion label Balenciaga, because of his anti-Semitic comments on social media, reports ‘Variety’.

“Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram.

The post comes days after Ariel Zev (Ari) Emanuel, CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.

Entertainment industry figures, including Emanuel and the Gersh Agency’s Bob Gersh, urged companies that work with West to cut ties with the rapper, according to ‘Variety’.

Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, also issued a short statement via Twitter, writing: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

20221027-204005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump

    ‘The Eagle has Landed’ author Henry Patterson dies at 92

    Anna Delvey thinks she is ‘more self-aware’ than Julia Garner’s depiction...

    Robert Downey Jr. goes blue and social media is loving it!