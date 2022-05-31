A court here on Tuesday issued summons to Congress’ Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar and others in connection with a 2018 money laundering case.

The charge sheet in the case was filed by the Enforcement Directorate before the Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the central probe agency through Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, the court directed Shivakumar to appear before it on July 1.

The state Congress chief and seven-time MLA was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail in October 2019 in the case.

The central agency had registered a money laundering case against him, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case, which was filed by the Income Tax Department before a Bengaluru special court last year, is in relation with the purported tax evasion and illegal transactions worth crores of rupees.

On March 30, the Delhi High Court had permitted Shivakumar a week’s time to visit the United Arab Emirates for attending an event, as he has to take prior permission from the court before travelling abroad.

