The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the interim bail application filed by Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of a Rs 515 crore loan from Yes Bank.

Thapar had approaching the High Court following the denial of his bail plea by a trial court last week.

After the submissions of the petitioner, the Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ED and posted the matter for May 27.

On May 19, the Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Court Complex had dismissed the interim bail application of Thapar, which was filed on medical grounds, citing his deteriorating health.

The medical officer-in-charge of the Central Jail opined that Thapar continues to have persistent left-sided chest pain, palpitations, vertigo, blackouts, severe lumbar pain, and his previous records show severe co-morbidities. The report further stated that any delay in investigation and intervention may lead to irreversible damage.

Counsel for Directorate of Enforcement, N.K. Matta, strongly objected to bail, stating that the jail authorities are well equipped to provide necessary treatment.

Thapar was represented by counsel Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., and his team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani, and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed senior advocate N. Hariharan to appear on behalf of Thapar.

