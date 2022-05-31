Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Jain will be produced before a special judge in Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Tuesday around 2 p.m. The central probe agency is likely to seek his custodial remand to confront him with some documents and statements.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was placed under arrest by the ED on Monday evening.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain’s relatives’ worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

“Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken,” a source said.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Jain and others under Section 109 of IPC — read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED learnt in the investigation that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, these companies owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

“Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies under section 5 of PMLA were attached,” said the ED official.

