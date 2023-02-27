INDIA

Money will decide victory in Erode East by-poll, says BJP MLA

Senior leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP and MLA, C. Saraswathi has said that whoever wins the Erode East assembly by-poll, it would be a ‘victory of money’.

She was speaking to media persons after casting her vote at a school at Periyar Nagar. Saraswathi said that cash and gifts were distributed in large numbers during the run up to the election.

The MLA refused to comment when asked if she would make the same statement if the AIADMK candidate wins the Erode East by-election.

She charged that the DMK had forced the voters in the constituency to be confined in makeshift tents and added that AIADMK candidate K.S. Thenarasu was not able to meet the voters.

There were several allegations of huge money changing hands in the constituency. There were reports of both fronts being in a race to woo the voters by giving them cash and consumer items. There were also reports that while a Dravidian major paid Rs 3000 per vote thus ending up paying Rs 15000 to a family of five, the other party made a payment of Rs 2500 per vote along with gifts like a pressure cooker or music system to the family.

The Election Commission had deployed several flying squads but sources in the constituency told IANS that money had changed hands.

