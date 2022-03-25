HEALTHWORLD

Mongolia reported 55 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 468,840, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Mongolia reported no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving the country’s Covid-19 death toll unchanged at 2,108 on Thursday.

At present, there are 1,732 active Covid-19 cases across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 67 per cent of Mongolia’s population of 3.4 million has received two Covid-19 vaccine doses, 1,031,108 people have received a third dose and 113,047 have received a voluntary fourth jab.

With a high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections, Mongolia has essentially returned to normal life. It has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists.

