Mongolia reports 3 more COVID-19 recoveries

Ulaanbaatar, Aug 19 (IANS) Mongolia reported three more COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 281, the National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said.

The recovered are servicemen of the Mongolian Armed Forces who returned home from Afghanistan on a chartered flight in July, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the remote Asian country conducted 750 tests for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, all of which showed negative results, marking the fourth consecutive day without new cases, according to the centre.

The national caseload remains at 298, and all the cases were imported. The country has reported no local transmissions or related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

