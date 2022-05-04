WORLD

Mongolia’s central bank purchases 3.8 tons of gold so far this year

NewsWire
0
10

The Bank of Mongolia on Wednesday said it has purchased 3.8 tons of gold so far this year, reporting a decrease of 453 kg compared to the same period in 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mongolia’s forex reserves fell to $3.3 billion in mid-April, down $1.2 billion from the end of 2021, according to the central bank.

It purchased 20.9 tons of the precious metal in 2021 and plans to buy at least 24 tons of gold in 2022 to increase the country’s forex reserves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Central banks typically hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves because of its long-term historical returns and high liquidity.

20220504-160805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Syrian govt decides measures to overcome possible impact of Ukraine crisis

    Instagram hides followers for private accounts in Russia, Ukraine

    NZ PM apologises to Pacific communities for ‘Dawn Raids’

    Women’s World Cup: Will give ourselves every chance to beat India...