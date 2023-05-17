WORLD

Mongolia’s GDP expands 7.9% in Q1

Mongolia’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Wednesday.

The increase was mainly thanks to a significant growth of the mining exports, according to the NSO.

Mongolia is rich in natural resources, and the mining sector has been one of the main drivers of the country’s economic growth for many years, reports Xinhua news agency.

The landlocked Asian country’s economy grew 4.8 per cent in 2022 and 1.4 per cent in 2021.

International banks and financial institutions are optimistic about Mongolia’s economic outlook.

Its GDP is projected to grow 5.4 per cent in 2023 and 6.1 per cent in 2024, supported by exports, recovery in mining and its positive spillover to transport and other pursuits, according to the Asian Development Bank.

