Delhi transport department’s newly setup command room to control and monitor Delhi Transport Corporation’s all low-floor and Cluster buses plying across the city will be made operational soon. The transport department has set up a centralised command room fitted with advanced facilities at ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the newly setup monitoring room and other development and informed that initial trials of the project are underway and likely to be made operational soon. After inspection, the Minister tweeted, “Inspected command and control center, Kashmiri Gate for monitoring all DTC/ Cluster buses fitted with CCTV, GPS and panic buttons. I’m glad to note from initial trials,that entire system is all set to be inaugurated by CM.”

The project was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in December last year, but the work was halted due country-wide lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak. Under the project, the transport department will also come with an App-based live bus information system. The GPS-enabled app will allow the department to book tickets online and keep a track on the buses.

Once the entire system is put in place, information such as location, time for arrival etc. will be displayed on the bus stops across the city. New standard and low floor buses procured by the Delhi government are already equipped with these features.

–IANS

