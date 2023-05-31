BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Monitoring Committee on sealing should be disbanded: CAIT

NewsWire
0
0

The traders’ associations of Delhi have strongly opposed the request made by the Monitoring Committee on sealing to the Supreme Court. The committee seeks to conduct additional inspections in the national capital to enforce sealing, which could potentially lead to the arbitrary sealing of businesses.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, and state president Vipin Ahuja, along with 15 leading business leaders of Delhi, expressed their concern.

They emphasised that at a time when the new master plan of Delhi, which is expected to address all issues related to the city’s development over the past 15 years, is about to be introduced, the top court-appointed Monitoring Committee’s actions would be extremely unfair and detrimental to the interests of Delhi’s traders.

CAIT plans to hold a meeting of Delhi’s traders to discuss the issue.

The trade leaders also called on the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation to promptly address the matter and take the necessary steps.

“The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years, while the members of the monitoring committee are almost 70 years old. Therefore, this monitoring committee should be dissolved immediately by the court. Since a judicial committee has already been constituted by the court, there is no justification for the existence of the monitoring committee,” stated the CAIT leaders.

They further highlighted that Delhi’s businesses have already suffered due to sealing, with thousands of shops being closed for years.

CAIT has demanded the announcement of an amnesty scheme with a cut-off date to save Delhi’s businesses from sealing.

They also stated that any new laws or measures should only apply prospectively, except for actions regarding encroachments on government land, for which immediate and firm action should be taken, and the traders have no objections.

20230531-210602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Power consumer can claim compensation for service faults

    Mercedes-Benz India launches new E-Class

    Accounting firm EY calls off plan to break up auditing &...

    K’taka clears 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689 cr