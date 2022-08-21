HEALTHWORLD

Monkeypox cases in Israel surpass 200

Monkeypox cases in Israel have totaled 208, with 11 new cases detected in the past four days, the country’s Health Ministry said.

So far, more than 2,000 people at risk have been vaccinated in Israel with a double-dose vaccine against the virus, the Ministry noted on Sunday.

Israel in late July announced a vaccination programme for risky population, with the shipment of 5,600 doses produced by Danish firm Bavarian Nordic. The shipment of another 4,400 doses is expected to arrive in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry added it was considering expanding the vaccination criteria to allow increased utilisation of all doses as well as to purchase additional vaccine doses.

20220822-011602

