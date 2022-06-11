HEALTHWORLD

Monkeypox cases rise to 31 in Nigeria

NewsWire
0
0

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Nigeria have risen to 31 as more cases were reported across the most populous African country, a report by health authorities said.

In its latest monkeypox situation report, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said on Saturday that the country has recorded since January 110 suspected cases in total and 31 confirmed cases from 12 states, Xinhua news agency reported.

A monkeypox national emergency operations center was activated in May in response to the risk assessment conducted, which put Nigeria at high risk for a monkeypox outbreak, the report added.

Symptoms of monkeypox include sudden fever, headache, body pain, weakness, sore throat, enlargement of glands in the neck and under the jaw, followed by the appearance of a rash (often solid or fluid-filled at the onset) on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals, and other parts of the body.

The World Health Organisation said that the sudden appearance of monkeypox in several countries around the world shows that the virus has been spreading for a while outside of West and Central African countries, where it is usually found.

20220612-005801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia reports 27,299 new Covid infections

    Gurugram: 6-star village Wazirpur on alert amid Omicron scare

    Is there any deal with China on WHO Covid report: Cong...

    Andhra Covid call centre handled 10L tele-consultations in 2nd wave