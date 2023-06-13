Monsoon has arrived in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, giving the people a much needed respite from the ongoing heat wave.

On Monday night, the Met Department recorded 105.2 mm rainfall in Purnea, 57.2 mm in Katihar, 56.7 mm in Araria and 50.6 mm in Bhagalpur.

The monsoon arrived in Bihar due to a southwest disturbance and also a day earlier that previously expected, said a Department official.

The Department has warned that rain, thunderstorm and lightning will continue in the region, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph per hour.

Besides Seemanchal, rain is also predicted in Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, East Champaran and West Champaran.

The people of this region have been asked to stay away from poles, trees and agricultural fields in the wake of expected lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state remains under the heat wave with high temperatures.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in Bhojpur district was 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Patna recorded 41.8 degrees.

The heat wave in Patna has now continued for 10 days.

High temperatures were also expected in Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui, Bhojpur, Gaya, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Nalanda.

