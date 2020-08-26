Monsoon hair woes?

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANSlife) The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can’t do enough during this time to protect your locks and scalp, a while a good hair-care routine is imperative, quality products are equally important.

For the first time Keratase India has launched a unique Social Commerce platform to reach out to consumers and give them the convenience of having their luxury haircare delivered to their doorstep. Kerastase has been offering its consumers in India a personalised yet indulgent hair care experience for more than10 years by partnering with only the most luxurious salons across the country. However, with the current situation being challenging the brand took this as an opportunity and curated a unique platform giving consumers the convenience of an online experience, without eliminating the personalisation and human element of the salon / hair expert conversation.

Ahead of the launch IANSlife spoke to Monisha Bhatia, Head of Education- Kerastase India, to guide us through the best products and how to take care of our locks this season.

Humid conditions during monsoons cause two different kinds of concerns. The most common concern is frizzy, unruly hair. Kerastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste and mask Maskeratine work wonders at keeping frizz at bay and leaving you with manageable, smoother hair. Use the Keratin thermique before blow drying/styling your hair as that offers heat protection up to 180 degrees. Its anti-humidity and anti-frizz properties ensure styled hair is shiny and stays smoother for longer.

The second concern with the constant moisture in the air is that it encourages the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp, triggering and aggravating scalp concerns such as itchiness, flakiness, excess oiliness and even hair loss. Frequent shampooing with a scalp specific shampoo helps maintain a clean scalp and keeps the micro-organisms away. The Specifique scalp care range by Kerastase has different shampoos for addressing your scalp concerns and the Masque Hydra Apaisant is specifically designed for the scalp, leaving it soothed and hydrated.

Bonus tip: The Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oil is a must have! Enriched with sacred Marula and Camellia oil it adds instant nourishment and iconic shine to your hair. You can use it in many ways – for heat protection (upto 230 degrees) use it before a blow dry, for that enhanced luster use a few pumps after and for your daily nourishment add it to your everyday hair care routine!

The brand new SoCom platform gives you the opportunity to discover, consider, consult with an expert and finally make a purchase – all online. Explaining the strategy for the launch of the platform, General Manager of Kerastase India, Rachit Mathur states, “Any new strategy formulated by the brand is always designed keeping the interest of our salon partners at the forefront. We are confident that this initiative will only strengthen these relationships and ensure that our salons are able to gain and grow”.

The platform lets salons offer potential and existing consumers the opportunity to discover, consider, consult with an expert and finally make a purchase – all online using social media platforms. Globally, this is a rapidly growing avenue for brands to reach their end-consumers and Kerastase is pleased to bring it to the Luxe Salon industry in India at this scale.

With care for the ongoing pandemic, the brand has now made it easy for you to get all your favourite hair care products delivered right to your doorstep. So while we know how much you have been missing your salon visits, you need not miss good hair days any longer.

