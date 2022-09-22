The monsoon is likely to withdraw from some more parts of the northwest and some parts of central India during the week beginning from September 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the IMD, conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from the next week.

“Due to trough/ cyclonic circulation over central and peninsular India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorm/ lightning likely over central and peninsular India during most days between September 29 – October 5,” the IMD said.

In the current week from September 22-28, fairly widespread or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms is very likely over Odisha, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh during September 22 and 23.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan during the first half of the week.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during the week except west Rajasthan and Punjab, where dry weather is likely during the second half of the week,” the IMD added.

