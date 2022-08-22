SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Monsoon rains leave 820 dead in Pakistan

At least 820 people have been killed and 1,315 others injured in separate accidents caused by heavy rains across Pakistan since the start of monsoon season more than two months ago, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The authority on Monday said that the killed people included 304 children and 178 women who mainly lived in the areas where heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authority added that the southwest Balochistan province remained the worst-hit area during the ongoing monsoon, where 225 people were killed and 95 others injured in various accidents.

About 2,886.9 km long roads, 129 bridges and 50 shops were swept away by flash floods across the country.

An estimated 504,321 livestock perished in the rains across the country.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

According to Pakistan’s meteorological department, heavy rains are likely to continue across the country during the next few days.

