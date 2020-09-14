Monsoon Session begins in LS with obituary references to 15 members

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Monsoon Session began on Monday with the Lok Sabha holding its first session with obituary references to 15 parliamentarians who passed away this year.

Soon after the lower House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references in memory of the departed lawmakers that included former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away here on August 31 after undergoing treatment for nearly three weeks.

The House, which began at 9 a.m., also remembered sitting MP H. Vasanthakumar, eminent vocalist Pandit Jasraj; Gurdas Singh Badal (Member, 5th Lok Sabha); Nepal Singh (MP, 16th Lok Sabha); Ajit Jogi (MP, 12th and 14th Lok Sabhas); P. Namgyal (7th, 8th, 11th); and Paras Nath Yadav (MP, 12th and 14th).

Besides, Madhav Rao Patil (12 Lok Sabha member); Haribhau Madhav Jawale (14th and 15th); Saroj Dubey (10th); Lalji Tandon (15th); Kamal Rani (11 and 12th); Chetan Chauhan (10 and 12th); and Surendra Prakash Goel (14th) were also remembered by all parliamentarians.

The Lok Sabha observed a 2-minute silence to honour the parliamentarians, following which the Speaker adjourned the house for an hour.

There will be 36 Parliamentary sittings — 18 each for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — in the Monsoon Session which will continue till October 1.

–IANS

rak/in