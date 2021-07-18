At an all-party meeting a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured all MPs of solutions to all parliamentary matters.

Informing the leaders that extensive arrangements have been made for safety of the members, officials and the media, as per the Covid-19 protocols for the session, Birla further assured that they will be given adequate opportunities for discussion on issues of public interest and appealed to them to cooperate with the Chair in smooth conduct of the House.

Lauding the leaders for their support during the last five sessions, Birla appealed to them to continue the cooperation during the Monsoon Session also.

The leaders of political parties assured the Speaker that they will extend all cooperation in smooth functioning of the House.

Birla also informed that an app is being developed which will be a ‘One Stop Solution’ for all parliamentary matters.

Later, speaking to the media, Birla said that he has requested leaders of parties in Lok Sabha to respect the sanctity and dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House.

Birla also said that the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and it is the responsibility of the members to voice the concerns of the people they represent amid the decorum and rules of the House.

The House belongs to all the members and he will give all of them ample opportunities, including members from smaller parties and single member parties, to participate in the proceedings so that more and more issues of public interest can be discussed, said Birla.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha, will commence from July 19 and subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13.

–IANS

rak/kr