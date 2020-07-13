Monsoon treats

New Delhi, July 13 (IANSlife) The monsoons brings with it a cravings for ‘chai and samonsa’, ‘vada pav’, deep fried Punugulu or South Indian favourite Murukku depending on which region you’re in. There’s nothing quite like Indian fast food to hit the spot. However with COVID-19 safety and hygiene standards, many of us our resigned to helping ourselves to not half as tasty, made-at-home variants.

Tata Sky Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh is set to change all that with a modern twist to street food treats; you don’t miss the fun and at the same time surprise your taste buds.

Pizza Sev Puri

Prep. Time: 15-20 Min

Cook Time: 5-10 Min

Serve: 3-4

Ingredients

Tomato Sauce 1 Cup

Onion Chopped 1/2 Cup

Assorted Bell Pepper 1 Tbsp. each

(Green, Yellow, Red)

Red chilly flakes 1 Tsp.

Mixed herbs 1 Tsp.

Coriander leaves Chopped 1 Tbsp.

Butter 4 Tbsp.

Cocktail pizza base 12 No.

Cheese grated 1 Cup

Green Chutney 1/2 Cup

Sev 1 Cup

Coriander Sprig for garnishing

Salt to taste

Method

In a bowl add tomato sauce, chopped onion, assorted bell peppers, chilly flakes and herbs, Mix it well.

Add chopped coriander leaves and salt. Keep it aside.

Heat a non-stick pan, add butter and lightly sauté pizza bases press them gently, cook until light brown.

Remove pizza base in plate spread salsa sauce on top, add chilly flakes, mixed herbs and cheese.

Heat butter on same pan and place base on it. Cover with lid and cook on low flame till the cheese melts.

Take out in serving plates add green chutney and sev on top of it.

Garnish with sprig of coriander leaves, sprinkle some chilly flakes and serve.

Popcorn Chilly Paneer

Prep. Time: 15min

Cook Time: 20-25min

Serve: 2-3

Ingredient Quantity

Paneer 250gm.

Red Chilli Powder 2 Tsp.

Black Pepper Crush 1 Tsp.

Soya Sauce 2 Tsp.

Red Chilli Sauce 1 Tbsp.

Green Chilli Chopped 2 No.

Flour 1 Cup

Corn Flour ½ Cup

Bread Crumbs 1 Cup

Salt to taste

Water as required

For Sauce

Oil 2 Tbsp.

Ginger Chopped 1 Tbsp.

Garlic Chopped 1 Tbsp.

Green Chilli chopped 2-3 No.

Celery Chopped 1 Tbsp.

White Onion slice (spring Onion) 2-3 No.

Dry Small Round Red Chillies 150 Gm.

Black Pepper Powder 1 Tsp.

Salt to taste

Coriander Chopped 1 Tbsp.

Spring Onion Chopped (Green) 1 Tbsp.Method

In mixing bowl take paneer cubes, Add red chilli powder, black pepper crush, soya sauce, red chilli sauce, green chilli chopped and salt. Mix it well and keep it aside.

Take flour in one plate and bread crumbs in another plate.

Make slurry in bowl with the help of corn starch and some water.

Dip paneer cube into the flour coat, then dip in to the slurry and coat well with bread crumbs by using another hand.

If u want to coat again repeat the procedure like coated paneer dip in to the slurry and coat again with bread crumbs.

Refrigerate coated paneer cube for 10-15 min.

Heat oil in pan, when oil is hot, fry the coated paneer cubes on medium hot oil until they turn slight golden in color and crisp. Keep aside.

In another sauce pan put oil, Add ginger, garlic, celery, sauté for a min., Then add white onion, round chillies, salt, pepper, spring onion, coriander and fried paneer.

Tossed them well, take out in serving plate garnish with spring onion and serve hot.

Cheesy Grilled Bhutta

Prep. Time: 5-10 Min

Cook Time: 10-15 Min

Serve: 2-3

Ingredients

Fresh Corn 1

Oil 1 Tbsp

Tomato ketchup ¼ Cup

Crushed black pepper 1 Tsp

Lemon juice 1

Cheese slice 4

Butter (room temp.) 2 Tbsp

Mix herbs 2 Tsp

Chilli Flakes 1 tsp

Method

Cut the corn in to equal size and cut each roundel in to half.

Heat oil in grill pan and place the corn over the pan and grilled them.

When corn is grilled well add salt, brush tomato ketchup, sprinkle black pepper crush, 1 Tsp of mix herbs, lemon juice, cheese slice cut in to half and place over the corn.

Brush butter then sprinkle remaining mix herbs and chilli flakes.

Remove in serving plates and serve hot.

