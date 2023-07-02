INDIA

‘Monsoon Trekking’ begins in Goa to boost hinterland tourism

Goa Tourism Development Corporation on Sunday launched ‘Monsoon Trekking’ program from Tambdi Surla-Mollem in South Goa to attract tourists in hinterland areas.

GTDC chairman Ganesh Gaonkar speaking on the occasion said that the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is equivalent to God) would be made meaningful in the coastal state.

“Every tourist visiting here should be safe and enjoy the monsoon trekking,” Gaonkar said.

Mahadev temple located at Tambdi Surla at Mollem is the most ancient temple in Goa. The temple was built in the Twelfth century. The small, beautifully carved and perfectly proportioned black basalt temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many tourists visit this temple and this area to explore the hinterland.

Gaonkar said that this activity will boost the economy and will generate employment. “Locals will get employment through this activity,” he said.

More than eight million tourists visit Goa every year. Most of them prefer ‘sun, sand and sea’ (beaches) to enjoy their memorable time. But now, the Goa government is also focusing on hinterland tourism.

Gaonkar also advised tourists to do the trekking activities safely. “Your safety is utmost important,” he said.

The officers present on the site guided the tourists for their safety, who were accompanied with guides.

