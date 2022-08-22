ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Monsoon Wedding’ to Moolchand paranthas: ‘Delhi Crime’ cast share Delhi memories

Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal shared their fondest memories of Delhi during a promotion of the acclaimed Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’ here on Monday.

Shefali said Delhi was the scene of her three most important professional achievements. “For me, three of my most important professional achievements are related to Delhi. I did ‘Monsoon Wedding’, I did ‘Delhi Crime’ and I got my National Award here, so it is very, very special for me.”

In Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’, Shefali played Ria Verma, the target of unseemly advances by the oily NRI, Tej Puri, played by Rajat Kapoor.

It’s home for Rajesh, who essays the role of police officer and close aide Bhupinder to Shefali’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. “I live in Delhi. Delhi is home and shooting here is always good,” he said.

Rasika will be seen playing ACP Neeti (promoted from the nervous trainee IPS officer in Season 1), which is slated to release on August 26. She said all her best memories of Delhi are “food related”.

“I spent three very important years of my life in Delhi, I was in Lady Sri Ram College here,” Rasika said. “This city is full of memories for me and they are food related, like Moolchand paranthe wala and lots of chhola-kulcha. Delhi always brings back fun memories for me.”

