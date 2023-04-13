SPORTSTENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters: Holger Rune powers past Dominic Thiem, faces Berrettini next

After enjoying a strong clay campaign last season, Denmark’s Holger Rune saw off Dominic Thiem in straight sets in his Monte Carlo Masters 2023 opener to enter the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Dane, who won his first ATP Tour title in Munich and reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros last year, made it to the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Thiem on Wednesday night for the first time in Monaco in three appearances.

He was beaten by Casper Ruud in each of the past two editions of the event, losing in the opening round of his 2021 debut and in the second round in 2022.

The 19-year-old will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on Thursday, seeking his second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal and first since he won the Paris Masters last November.

Berrettini will meet Rune in the last 16 after he edged Argentine player Francisco Cerundolo 5-7, 7-6(1), 6-4 to close the play. The Italian is through to the third round at an ATP Masters 1000 for the first time since his run to the fourth-round last year at Indian Wells.

Another seeded player to notch a confident second-round win was Karen Khachanov. The ninth seed downed Ilya Ivashka 7-6(2), 6-2 to set a third-round showdown against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

