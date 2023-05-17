INDIA

Month-long campaign in UP to mark 9 years of Modi govt

NewsWire
0
0

To mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold a month-long statewide campaign starting from May 30.

The party will hold public meetings in every Lok Sabha constituency of the state and reach out to the influential classes like doctors, engineers, lawyers and teachers by holding conferences at district level.

The campaign will be organised by frontal wings of the party like Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Backward Class Morcha, SC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

The party also plans to hold conventions to reach out to beneficiaries of various government schemes in each Assembly constituency. This segment, known as ‘labharthis’ have played a crucial role in voting the Yogi government back to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

UP BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai said a meeting of the regional working committee will be organised in Noida on Wednesday. It will be inaugurated by UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary.

BJP vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will preside over a meeting in Varanasi the same day.

The Braj and Gorakhpur regions will hold meetings on May 18 while Kanpur and Avadh region meetings will be held on May 19 to ensure the success of the programme.

20230517-134805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow to soon get all-women market

    Heavy downpour lashes Gurugram, disrupts traffic movements

    Conditions favour further advance of southwest monsoon: IMD

    Cuddling baby in arms, NCP MLA attends Maha Legislature