Monu Kanojiya plays a stylish, funky character in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’

Actor Monu Kanojiya, who has been seen in many web series such as ‘Jamtara S1’, ‘Abhay 2’, ‘Criminal Justice 1’ and is also part of the upcoming web series ‘Hunter’ with Suniel Shetty, has now joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’.

Recently, talking about his association with the show, Monu said he loves being part of it.

He said: “The casting director and team called me for the character of Tingu. I said okay and, after many discussions, I auditioned for the role and bagged the part. I love my role. Tingu does not have any parents. He’s smart and caring. Also, Tingu’s look is so funky and stylish.”

Monu is very excited about this project.

“This is my first TV Show, before this I’ve done web series and advertisements only, So now I’m going to watch this show and I’ll tell you later about this show,” he said.

Monu said: “In a web series, you get scripts at least a month before the shoot. However, here they are giving us the scripts just one or two hours earlier, so reading and preparing the dialogues is a little challenging for me, but I’m doing my best.”

