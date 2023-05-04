ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Mood Kharaab’ trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

The trailer of comedian-writer Biswa Kalyan Rath’s comedy special, ‘Mood Kharaab’ was unveiled on Thursday. It shows the comedian taking the audience on an entertaining journey where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as the Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, and childhood frustration.

The show marks his reunion with his ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ partner Kanan Gill as the latter takes the directorial responsibilities for Biswa’s special. The trailer also shows his trademark style of delivery and pointing out the ironies in the medium of metaverse.

Biswa takes a humorous approach to each of these subjects, using his sharp observational skills to poke fun at the absurdities of modern life.

Produced by OML Productions, ‘Mood Kharaab’ is set to drop on Prime Video on May 5.

