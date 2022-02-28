Moon calls for impenetrable defence posture

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a powerful defence posture on Monday, saying that peace can be achieved only based on strong defence, as the world is reeling from Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine.

“The peace and prosperity we enjoy have been achieved on the foundation of strong security,” Moon told a commencement and commissioning ceremony for the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, Yonhap news agency reported.

Based on strong defence capabilities, South Korea has pushed for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and turned North Korea’s nuclear crisis into a mode of dialogue, Moon said.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, marking the North’s eighth show of force this year.

“Recently, North Korea has been test-firing missiles one after another,” Moon said. “We have superb missile capabilities and defence capabilities that will thoroughly prevent any threats.”

