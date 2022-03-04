WORLD

Moon casts early vote for S.Korean prez election

By NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday cast his ballot as the country began the two-day early voting for the March 9 presidential election.

Wearing a face mask and disposable gloves, Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth inside the Samcheong-dong community service centre near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Moon encouraged people to cast their ballots, saying that “as the sovereign of a democratic republic, I hope all people will participate in exercising sacred voting rights”.

Ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol have also cast their ballots.

The presidential election comes as the nation is grappling with the worst wave of Covid-19 pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Moon said those infected with the virus can also cast their ballots.

Polling stations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 44 million people are eligible to vote in this year’s election.

This year’s presidential election is being held concurrently with by-elections for five parliamentary seats.

20220304-115604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.