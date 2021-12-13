Moon, Morrison hold summit to deepen ties, secure supply chain

HomeWORLDMoon, Morrison hold summit to deepen ties, secure supply chain
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday held summit talks expected to focus on deepening bilateral ties and securing a stable supply chain of raw materials and core minerals.

Moon, who arrived in Canberra on Sunday, is the first South Korean President to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years, reports Yonhap News Agency.

He is also the first foreign leader that the country has invited since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

A senior presidential official said that Moon’s visit to Australia is expected to help South Korea secure key mining products, such as rare earth and lithium, amid the pandemic-hit disruption of global supply chains.

Strengthening cooperation in the fields of carbon-neutral technology, the hydrogen economy, defence industry, space and cyberspace are also expected to top the agenda.

After the summit, Moon will attend a state luncheon hosted by Australian Governor-General David Hurley.

Also on Monday, Moon will visit a monument for Australian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial.

Australia fought alongside South Korea during the war to help defend the South from North Korea’s invasion.

