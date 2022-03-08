WORLD

Moon urges S.Korean to vote in presidential election

By NewsWire
0
12

On the eve of South Korea’s presidential election, President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday urged people across the country to vote, while calling for thorough preparations to prevent lapses and guarantee Covid-infected people’s right to cast ballots.

“Tomorrow is the time for people to choose a President who will lead state affairs over the next five years,” Yonhap News Agency quoted Moon as saying at a Cabinet meeting.

The President said he hopes people “show collective intelligence of our people through an active participation in the main vote tomorrow”.

In the two-day early voting that ended on March 5, turnout stood at a record of about 37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission (NEC) has decided to allow Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine to put their votes into ballot boxes themselves after an earlier decision to collect their ballots in unofficial containers first sparked widespread complaints of foul play.

Moon ordered the NEC to cope with all possibilities “to guarantee confirmed virus patients’ right to vote” by turning lapses in early voting into a lesson.

Wednesday’s election comes as the nation is grappling with the worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with daily infections hovering around some 200,000.

The President also said Wednesday’s election is expected to draw more virus-infected voters than early voting.

He asked the NEC to “make utmost efforts so that there is no negligence in managing (the election) until the vote counting is over”.

Moon also instructed his aides to make preparations to cooperate with the President-elect on diplomatic and security issues.

The presidential election has shaped up to be a two-way race between former Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and former prosecutor-general Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party.

In the polls, the two have long competed within the margin of error at around 40 per cent support each.

More than 44 million people are eligible to vote on Wednesday.

Voting for overseas South Koreans took place over six days until February 28, while sailors aboard ships cast their ballots from March 1-4.

20220308-103404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.