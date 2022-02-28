INDIA

Moong dal’s all India average retail price drops 3.86%: Govt

By NewsWire
0
13

The price of moong dal reported a sharp decline as the government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities, an official statement said on Monday.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all India average retail price of moong dal as reported on February 28 is Rs 102.36 per kg, as against Rs 106.47 per kg on the same day last year, a drop of 3.86 per cent.

In May 2021, advisories were issued to states/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers, and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except moong was notified on July 2, 2021 and thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, 2021 imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, tur, urad, masur, and chana for a period up to October 31, 2021.

To improve availability and stabilise prices of pulses, the government had allowed the import of tur, urad, and moong under the ‘free category’ with effect from May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.

The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. “This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned Departments/organisations. The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of tur, urad, and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years,” the government said.

20220228-211405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.