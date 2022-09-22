ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Moose Wala protege Wazir Patar drops EP ‘Keep It Gangsta’

Punjabi rapper-composer-music producer-lyricist, Wazir Patar released his patest EP (Extended Play) ‘Keep It Gangsta’ on Thursday.

Patar is the protege of the slain Punjabi music superstar Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down by gangsters in Mansa district of Punjab. The EP which features Indian instruments in prominence, captures Patar’s notorious triumphalism of underground hip-hop coupled with poetic storytelling.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch of his EP, Wazir said in a statement: “‘Keep it Gangsta’ symbolises my own everyday experiences with my people and my culture, so it holds a very special place in my heart. I firmly believe that each of us has been given a unique purpose in life, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to express yourself through music.”

The five-track EP has been released under the label of Def Jam India and features tracks such as, ‘Feel’, ‘Pind Da Riwaaz’, ‘Tattoo’, ‘Chup Chup’ and ‘Wapis Mud De Nai’.

Patar further mentioned: “The Def Jam India has given me a big platform for my songs, and I hope the audience loves the new EP and keeps supporting me as they always do.”

The EP is a personal repository of Wazir’s honest interactions with his people and his everyday life in Majha.

Produced by Wazir, the EP boasts of impactful lyricism in which he chooses his battles, opens up about his heartbreak and provides an enriching look into his life.

‘Keep it Gangsta’ is available across all major audio streaming platforms.

