Sidhu Moose Wala death: One of the men injured with him in the incident also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. As many as 30 rounds were fired by the assailant in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Police claim eight assailants had attacked Moosewala. Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles have been found at the crime spot. Use of AK-94 is rare in Punjab.

Meanwhile, police have detained some persons in Bathinda over their alleged links with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suspicion of their involvement in Moosewala’s murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar in a Facebook post on Sunday took the responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

