A day after Punjab Police claimed that it had sought a red corner notice for the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar for claiming responsibility for killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the CBI on Thursday clarified that this request was made after the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it received an email from Punjab Police with an attached letter of May 19 about Brar only on May 30, a day after Moosewala was shot dead.

As per the federal agency, the proposal for issuance of red corner notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on May 30 at 12.25 pm from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, through e-mail.

“In this e-mail dated May 30, a copy of letter dated May 19 was attached. Also, a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab Police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on May 30. Even this request was received in the IPCU CBI on May 30, whereas as per information in public domain, the murder of Sidhu Moosewala took place on May 29.

“The Punjab Police did not present the entire facts before the media yesterday (Wednesday). There was no delay on our part,” it said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Punjab Police said on May 19, 10 days before the killing of Moosewala, it had already sent the proposal to the CBI to issue Red Corner notice against Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

The proposal was sent on the basis of two cases, one dated November 12, 2020, and another of February 18, 2021.

Moosewala, who left his house at around 4.30 p.m. along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

