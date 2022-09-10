In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sharpshooter Deepak Mundi from West Bengal-Nepal border for his alleged involvement in the sensational killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, said Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Mundi, the sixth and the last absconding sharpshooter involved in the killing, was arrested along with his two associates — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder — by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police (AGTF) from near the Nepal border in West Bengal following an intelligence-based operation, the DGP said.

Mundi was the shooter in Bolero module, while Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts, Yadav added.

Earlier, sharpshooters Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police, while Manpreet Manu and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

Manu and Roopa, believed to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which had allegedly provided sharpshooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for Moosewala’s killing, were shot dead in an encounter near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.

According to the police, both gangsters had taken shelter in an abandoned house near Bhakna village, about 14 km from the border, when the police killed them.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

