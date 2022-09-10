INDIA

Moosewala killing: Sixth sharpshooter, two aides arrested from Nepal border (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sharpshooter Deepak Mundi from West Bengal-Nepal border for his alleged involvement in the sensational killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, said Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Mundi, the sixth and the last absconding sharpshooter involved in the killing, was arrested along with his two associates — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder — by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police (AGTF) from near the Nepal border in West Bengal following an intelligence-based operation, the DGP said.

Mundi was the shooter in Bolero module, while Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts, Yadav added.

Earlier, sharpshooters Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police, while Manpreet Manu and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

Manu and Roopa, believed to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which had allegedly provided sharpshooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for Moosewala’s killing, were shot dead in an encounter near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.

According to the police, both gangsters had taken shelter in an abandoned house near Bhakna village, about 14 km from the border, when the police killed them.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

20220910-175004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI too differs with Vijayan on tweaking of Lokayukta, Cong to...

    Salvation will come only if women stand together: Kajal Aggarwal

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    EPS lashes out against TN govt, says no security for common...