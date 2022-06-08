INDIA

Moosewala killing: Special Cell gets key lead, one shooter’s close aide held

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested one person from Pune who is said to be close aide of one of the shooter who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sidhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakaal.

“He was arrested in a joint operation conducted by a team of Special Cell and Maharashtra Police,” Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.S. Dhaliwal, said.

Dhaliwal said since the killing of Moosewala, four teams of Special Cell were working on the case.

“We questioned several gangsters across the India to identify the 8 shooters who committed the crime,” he said.

The probe has so far revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind Moosewala’s killing.

The senior official did not shared the name of the shooter with which Kamle is associated. However, he maintained that he has strong linkages with one of the shooter and he can help trace out more than one shooter.

The prime motive behind the Punjabi singer’s murder is still unclear. “It is part of investigation and hence cannot be shared at this stage,” Dhaliwal said, adding all relevant information is being shared with the Punjab Police.

20220608-201804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prohibitory orders continue in Telangana town

    2 British-era cannons to adorn Mumbai garden (Ld)

    JCB Prize for Literature announces longlist for 2021, dominated by debut...

    Govt taking steps to curb impact of e-tail majors on small...