INDIA

Moosewala murder case: One held for supplying guns to Lawrence Bishnoi

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Md. Shahbaz Ansari alias Shezad for supplying arms and ammunition to Lawrence Bishnoi which were used in killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, an official said on Friday.

This was the ninth arrest in the Moosewala murder case. Earlier, eight people were held by the NIA from different parts of the country.

The NIA arrested Md. Shahbaz Ansari alias Shezad in the case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicate based in India and abroad, to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the different parts of the country.

The official said that the members of criminal gangs executed spectacular heinous crimes, including targeted killings, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

The case was initially registered at police station Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi and later the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

Earlier, on November 18, the NIA had searched the house of Shehzad and seized many incriminating documents, illegally acquired properties papers, digital devices, Star-brand Pistol.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20221209-214405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Development of Assam could be engine of growth for NE: President

    Kerala BJP alleges corruption in KFON project

    Priyanka cancels campaign after Vadra tested Covid +ve (Ld)

    Release Central assistance for flood damage, Stalin urges Modi