A Delhi Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the sensational murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, stating fears of ‘fake encounter’ by Punjab police in connection with the crime.

Bishnoi, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital, approached Patiala House Court with a plea stating that he apprehended a ‘fake encounter’ and ‘compromised trial’.

“Apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police and trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states,” was his lawyer’s statement.

He also sought probe against him to be conducted at the Jail and not with cops obtaining his physical custody.

However, while stating that security is a state subject, the court dismissed his plea.

Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He once had threatened to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

As per reports, Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder of Moosewala.

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, 29, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday.

The killing of the rapper has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

