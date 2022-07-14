A court here on Thursday granted one-day transit remand of two persons arrested in connection with the murder case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, to Punjab Police.

The two accused — Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary had been in the custody of the Delhi Police in an arms case.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted their transit remand to the Mansa Police SIT team that is probing the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary — who were presented at the Patiala House Court in the national capital, will be again presented at Punjab’s Mansa court on Friday.

During the course of the hearing, the Punjab Police claimed the accused were involved in the murder of Moose Wala and therefore, their questioning was required.

Advocate Vishal Chopra, who had appeared for the accused persons, expressed concern on their safety and security. However, the Punjab Police told the court that sufficient steps have been taken for the safety and security of both the accused.

The police also said they are all set with a team of 36 armed police personnel and six vehicles for the transit of the accused persons.

The court was also told that the transit will be video-recorded.

Accordingly, the transit permit has been issued.

