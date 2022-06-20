In a startling revelation in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi Police said on Monday that the assailants would have used grenades to kill the singer in case the guns didn’t work.

“The shooters had kept grenades as a back-up plan in case the guns didn’t work,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.S. Dhaliwal, said in a media briefing.

The disclosure by the Special Cell came after it arrested two main shooters and their facilitator, who were involved in the May 29 killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

The two accused shooters, identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24), were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the instance of module head Priyavrat, the police found a huge cache of arms and ammunition hidden in a village in Haryana.

“We recovered eight grenades along with an under barrel grenade launcher. The high explosive grenades are designed for use with grenade launchers. The grenade launcher can be mounted on AK-47 assault rifles,” Dhaliwal said.

Apart from grenades, the police also found nine electric detonators, one assault rifle along with 20 rounds, three sophisticated star pistols of .30 bore, 36 rounds of 7.62 mm star pistols and parts of AK series assault rifle.

Popular singer Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car near his village in Punjab’s Mansa district. Eight assailants fired over 30 shots at him in Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

Sidhu was found soaked in blood on the driving seat of a Mahindra Thar SUV while two other occupants of the car — Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh — also received bullet injuries.

20220620-191204