Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the broad daylight murder of prominent Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, he said, this loss was too shocking and quite irreparable.

Amarinder blamed the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab for the brutal murder of the young singer.

“This government has been a complete failure on the law and order front and I have been saying it right since the beginning,” he said in a statement here.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state was completely clueless as to what was happening here.

“Moosewala’s murder was not the first during last two months and I am afraid this might not be the last one,” he said, adding, the criminals have no fear of law as the government has ceased to exist and there was total anarchy.

He criticised the Punjab government’s mindless decision to withdraw Moosewala’s security without assessing his threat perception.

Responsibility must be fixed as to why his security was withdrawn. “After all he was not a routine leader or a party candidate, but a world renowned singer under continuous threat to his life,” he pointed out, while asking the government to fix the responsibility for the loss of a precious and promising life.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 28, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead near his village in Mansa district.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

